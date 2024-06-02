Maxim Group Lowers Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance
Shares of AHI stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $15.52.
About Advanced Health Intelligence
