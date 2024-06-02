Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBUU. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of MBUU opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $786.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

