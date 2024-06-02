Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $209,256.60

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and $209,256.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,697.77 or 1.00047011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00112629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004049 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000483 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $217,548.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

