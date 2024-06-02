Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 14,269,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190,342. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

