LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Up 0.4 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.