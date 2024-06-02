iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.70. 1,867,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,018. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

