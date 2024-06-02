iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 379,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,493. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

