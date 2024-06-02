iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154,150 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

FXI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,801,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,557,063. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.