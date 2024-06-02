Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69,922.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IVZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
