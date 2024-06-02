Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.18.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $177.19 on Thursday. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $298.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 689.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

