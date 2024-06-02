Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.94

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.94 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.09). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,298,306 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBST
Ibstock Stock Down 1.5 %
Ibstock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,000.00%.
Ibstock Company Profile
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ibstock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.