Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.94

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.94 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.09). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,298,306 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBST

Ibstock Stock Down 1.5 %

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.02. The stock has a market cap of £627.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,000.00%.

Ibstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.