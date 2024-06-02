HUNT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.64 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. HUNT has a total market cap of $80.64 million and $1.11 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is the cornerstone of the Hunt Town ecosystem, utilizing the ERC20 protocol to simplify builder onboarding. Essential for minting HUNT Building NFTs, users lock-up 1,000 tokens for a year, lending tangible value to each NFT and regulating token circulation. Hunt Town offers diverse Web3 tools, with HUNT as the access currency, and promotes a fair-launch model for new platform collaborations. Founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim, its capped supply stands at 198,912,688 HUNT as of November 17, 2022. The Town Hall Contract, lacking upgradeability or admin functions, safeguards token processes. HUNT’s adaptability extends to platforms like Nomadtask and Neverlose Money, emphasizing its multifaceted role in the crypto realm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

