HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 220,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.4 %

HSTM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.