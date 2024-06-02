HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.