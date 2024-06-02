Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNRG. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

HNRG stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,457.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

