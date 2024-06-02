GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.11% of GXO Logistics worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 270,952 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 825,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,175. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.