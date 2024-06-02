Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.