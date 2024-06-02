GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GMYTF opened at C$56.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.35. GMO Payment Gateway has a fifty-two week low of C$41.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.73.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

