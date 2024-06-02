Glovista Investments LLC Sells 18,811 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSA. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000.

NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.11. 751,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

