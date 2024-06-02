Glovista Investments LLC Invests $464,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.97. 5,484,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

