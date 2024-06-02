Glovista Investments LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,543 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 19,726,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,775,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

