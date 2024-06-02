Glovista Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 2,920,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

