Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,904,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,884. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.