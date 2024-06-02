Global Endowment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.