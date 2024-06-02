Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 173,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1,067.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GEOS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

