Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of FUTU opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Futu has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 224.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Futu by 30,660.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 87,995 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

