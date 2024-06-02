Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Holdings Trimmed by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE China ETF comprises 9.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8,314.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the period.

Shares of FLCH stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 65,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

