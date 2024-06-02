FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 295,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.16. 1,555,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,670. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

