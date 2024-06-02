Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 461 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

