Evercore ISI Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $126.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on A. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.19.

A stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

