ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.81

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as low as $14.56. ENB Financial shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 2,084 shares trading hands.

ENB Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

ENB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

