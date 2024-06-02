Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $598.23.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $538.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $524.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.24. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 90.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 493.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

