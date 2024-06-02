Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $132.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,739 shares of company stock worth $3,118,115 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.