Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0032

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $598,014.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,264,455 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

