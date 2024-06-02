Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Evercore ISI

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $427.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 370,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

