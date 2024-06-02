DIMO Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 221,208,810.4736972 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.20241668 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,986,084.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

