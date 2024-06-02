Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50-24.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.40-7.90 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 17.9 %

NYSE DELL traded down $30.36 on Friday, reaching $139.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,010. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

