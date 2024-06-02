Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:DSEEY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.80. 2,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.