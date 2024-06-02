DA Davidson Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

