Crestline Management LP Buys 17,796 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

