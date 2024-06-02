Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.27

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and traded as high as $82.83. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 2,682 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

