Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.27

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and traded as high as $82.83. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 2,682 shares trading hands.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
