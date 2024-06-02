Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.34. 498,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,522. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.69 and a 200 day moving average of $262.31. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $144.45 and a 12 month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,994 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 145.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

