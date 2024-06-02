Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $52.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Ciena stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,404. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ciena by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

