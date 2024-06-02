Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

