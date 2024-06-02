Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 4,270 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.3 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 3,593,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.