CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CareDx by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $13.01 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $677.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

