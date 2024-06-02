Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,990,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 32.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 113,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

