C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $29.57 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

