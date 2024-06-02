Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 428,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,383 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $8,246,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

