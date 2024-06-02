BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. BRP also updated its FY25 guidance to CAD6.00-7.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.78.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 365,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.